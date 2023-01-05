scorecardresearch
Tunisha Sharma’s friend Sonia Singh claims late actor asked her for Rs 3000: ‘She would often have no money’

Tunisha Sharma's friend spoke about the late actor being troubled days before her death, and also shared how she had asked for Rs 3000 from her.

Tunisha Sharma's friend Sonia Singh spoke about the late actor, (Photo: Sonia/Instgram)
Tunisha Sharma’s friend Sonia Singh claims late actor asked her for Rs 3000: ‘She would often have no money’
Actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested on abetment to suicide charges and sent to judicial custody till January 13, on the behest of Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma’s complaint. Now, her friend Sonia Singh has opened up about the actor and how she would often have no money with her.

As reported by TOI, Sonia said that Tunisha would call her whenever she was free. She also said that for the past few days, the late actor was troubled and they spoke less. “When we met on December 14, she claimed that Sheezan had said he needed some space and did not like me talking about love all the time. I explained that such things happen in a relationship,” Sonia said.

The actor further said that Tunisha would mostly have no money on her and had last asked her to lend her Rs 3000. “Tunisha often would not have money. Very recently, she asked me to lend her Rs 3000 and I asked her what had happened that she did not even have the amount,” the actor added.

Also Read |10 statements made by Sheezan Khan’s mother and sisters, claiming his innocence in Tunisha Sharma death case

The actor further remembered Tunisha calling her the day before she died. She had asked her to tell her mother, Vanita Sharma, that she is with Sonia if her mother called. Sonia also spoke about Tunisha considering Sheezan’s family as her own, as she said, “Tunisha had started considering Sheezan’s family her own. She would call them Ammi and Appi, which sounded okay to me because she was considering the family of the one she loved as her own.”

Earlier, Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz and mother Kehkeshan Kaifi had held a press conference claiming his innocence. They too had spoken about how Tunisha had no money with her as her mother controlled her finances. Sheezan Khan’s lawyer and family mentioned a man Sanjeev Kaushal and stated how Tunisha Sharma would get anxious just hearing his name. They also said that Sanjeev and Tunisha’s mother Vanita used to dominate her and would control her work and money. So much so that she would be left pleading for a few hundred rupees for her personal use.

