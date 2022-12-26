scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq and Shafaq issue statement, say their brother is cooperating with Mumbai police

Sheezan Khan's sisters Falaq and Shafaq said that their brother is cooperating with Mumbai police and added that they have full faith in the Indian judiciary system.

tunisha sharmaTunisha Sharma with Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naaz. (Photo: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)
Television actor Tunisha Sharma’s untimely death has shocked her fans, friends and family. The actor allegedly committed suicide on December 24 on the set of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. On December 25, her mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint against Tunisha’s alleged boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan. Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and was taken into judicial custody for four days.

Earlier today, Sheezan’s sister and actor Falaq Naaz visited the Waliv police station. And on Monday evening, Sheezan’s family issued a statement.  

In the statement, Sheezan’s sisters Falaq and Shafaq said that their brother is cooperating with Mumbai police and added that they have full faith in the Indian judiciary system. Their statement read, “To everyone who’s been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now.”

Also read |Tunisha Sharma’s mother accuses Sheezan Khan of cheating on the actor, says he promised to marry her: ‘He should be punished’

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vinita Sharma also released a video today and accused Sheezan Khan of cheating on Tunisha. “I want to tell you that Sheezan cheated Tanisha. First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her and later broke up with her. He already was involved with another woman in spite of which he got involved with Tunisha and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that. I have lost my daughter,” she said. 

Tunisha’s funeral will be held on December 27. 

