Sheezan Khan had relations with other women, police state before court as Tunisha Sharma’s uncle welcomes investigation from ‘all angles’

Pawan Sharma, the uncle of late television actor Tunisha Sharma, told news agency ANI that the police stated before the court today that Tunisha’s alleged partner, her co-star Sheezan Khan had relations with other women too. Pawan demanded that the police investigate his niece’s death from ‘all angles’.

Tunisha died at the age of 20 on Saturday. She was found on the sets of the TV show that she was working on. No suicide note was found. She was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sheezan was remanded to police custody for four days, and a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. His police remand was extended by two days on Wednesday.

Tunisha’s mother has accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide, and said in a statement that Sheezan had promised to marry Tunisha, but had backed out. She said, “I want to tell you that Sheezan cheated Tanisha. First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her and later broke up with her. He already was involved with another woman in spite of which he got involved with Tunisha and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that. I have lost my daughter.”

Tunisha Sharma death case | Police today stated before the court that Sheezan had relations with other women too. Police should investigate the case from all angles: Pawan Sharma, Tunisha Sharma’s uncle, at Palghar pic.twitter.com/FacvXgiiuH — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

In a statement, Sheezan’s sisters Falaq and Shafaq said that their brother is cooperating with Mumbai police and added that they have full faith in the Indian judiciary system. Their statement read, “To everyone who’s been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now.”

Tunisha Sharma started acting at the age of 14. Tunisha featured in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah. She played the younger version of Katrina Kaif in both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.