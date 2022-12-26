Tunisha Sharma death LIVE UPDATES: Tunisha’s mother demands punishment for Sheezan Khan

20-year-old Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday. The actor was playing the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul and took her life on the set of her TV show.

As per sources on the set, Tunisha went to the washroom during the tea break. When she did not come back after a long time, people went to check and found her dead. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma on Sunday filed a complaint against her co-star Sheezan M Khan. In a media statement, Vanita shared that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. “First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her and later broke up with her. He was already involved with another woman and yet got into a relationship with Tunisha, and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that,” she said.

Following the complaint, Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court on Sunday. However, Khan’s advocate has told ANI that the police have not found any evidence and his arrest is based on allegations.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday also demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Tunisha Sharma.

“We demand the government form an SIT in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case and the investigation be done properly. Today, I went to the set where Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. I found people were scared. Something wrong must have happened,” AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said. “Women are not safe on the set (of the television show that Tunisha was shooting for). The set is at a very interior location where people are afraid to commute. The government should pay attention to this matter and have the death probed by an SIT. Many things will come out after the probe,” added the AICWA president.

Tunisha Sharma’s last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mumbai’s Mira Road area, her maternal uncle Pawan Sharma told ANI.