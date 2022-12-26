Tunisha Sharma death: Cine workers association demand SIT probe

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of actor Tunisha Sharma.

“We demand the government form an SIT in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case and the investigation be done properly. Today, I went to the set where Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. I found people were scared. Something wrong must have happened,” AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said. “Women are not safe on the set (of the television show that Tunisha was shooting for). The set is at a very interior location where people are afraid to commute. The government should pay attention to this matter and have the death probed by an SIT. Many things will come out after the probe,” added the AICWA president.

Earlier, in a tweet, the AICWA said, “Actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. We will demand SIT probe into it. The cases of suicide by actors are increasing day by day in the film industry. It is a very serious matter. God bless her soul and give courage to her family.”

Tunisha, who appeared in Bollywood films including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3, was found dead on the sets of a television serial. No suicide note was recovered at the spot.

Police said the reason behind Tunisha’s alleged extreme step was her breakup with co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan over a fortnight back. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Sheezan was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday. At the court, Sheezan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media saying, “He (Sheezan Khan) was been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless.”

The Waliv Police has recorded statements of 14 people, so far, in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

“Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha and Sheezan Khan had an affair. They had a break-up 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference here.

The ACP further said, “Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint and the accused, Sheezan, was arrested and later produced in court which sent him to four-day judicial custody.”

Adding that the investigation into the matter is underway, ACP Jadhav further clarified that no other angle of love jihad or blackmailing has, so far, come to the fore.

“The investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan’s and the deceased’s phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or ‘Love Jihad’, as of now,” the ACP said. Tunisha’s mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon around 1.30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted.

Tunisha’s last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mumbai’s Mira road area, her maternal uncle Pawan Sharma told ANI.