Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Tunisha Sharma death: Actor’s funeral held in Mumbai at Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24 in Mumbai. Her funeral was held in the city on Tuesday evening.

Tunisha Sharma was only 20.
TV actor Tunisha Sharma‘s funeral was held at the Ghodev Shamshan Bhumi in Mumbai’s Bhayandar East on Tuesday evening (December 27). The last rites of the actor was attended by her family and colleagues. Sheezan Khan’s sister and mother were also spotted at the funeral, so was actor Vishal Jethwa, Abbas-Mustan, Ashnoor Kaur among others.

The actor, who was working on the television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul with co-star and former partner Sheezan Khan at the time of her passing, allegedly died by suicide on December 24 in the city. No suicide note was found. She was 20 years old.

From Tunisha Sharma's last rites.

Tunisha’s mother has since filed an FIR against Sheezan and has accused him of abetting her suicide. The two reportedly had a break-up 15 days before her death on Saturday. Tunisha’s mother claimed that Sheezan had promised to marry Tunisha but backed out in the end. Sheezan was arrested and sent to four-day police custody under the IPC section of 306 (abetment of suicide).

Actor Vishal Jethwa at the funeral.
Meanwhile, his lawyer has said that no evidence has been found against the actor, and has dismissed all allegations against him as false.

 

Sheezan Khan’s family has requested for privacy at this time of duress, stating, “We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai Police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now,” News 18 reported.

Tunisha started out as a child actor, and went on to appear in multiple Hindi language TV shows and films, including Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, in which she played younger versions of the Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 16:53 IST
