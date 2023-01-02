Sheezan Khan’s sister says his relationship with Tunisha Sharma ended on good note, her message to his mother shared: ‘Amma, mujhe nahi pata…’

Sheezan Khan’s sister Falak Naaz has claimed that he and Tunisha Sharma ended their relationship on a good note. She dismissed speculation that the breakup was acerbic and happened as Sheezan strayed out of relationship. Tunisha died by suicide on December 24 and Sheezan has been arrested on abetment to suicide charge. Tunisha’s mother has alleged that Sheezan cheated on his Ali Baba co-actor, driving her to take the extreme step. Earlier on Monday, Sheezan Khan’s family held a press conference in Mumbai, defending the Ali Baba actor. Sheezan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, and lawyer Shailendra Mishra accused Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, of trying to control her life and claimed relations between the two were strained.

Falaq, also an actor, posted a video stating that while Sheezan and Tunisha had broken up, they ended it on a respectful note. She also said that they mutually decided they were too young and should focus on their careers. Falaq also said there’s a WhatsApp chat between them discussing the same, which has already been accessed by the police. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Just to clear the air, it was so chaotic during our press conference today hence I am clarifying it here!”

Sheezan’s team has also shared a voice clip which was allegedly sent by Tunisha to his mother Kehekshan Faisi in September to underline they shared a good relationship.

In the same, the late actor addresses his mother as ‘Amma’ and says that she really holds her in high regard, and this is why she always shares her thoughts with her. Almost sobbing, the actor further says that she doesn’t know what is happening to her.

“Aap mere liye bohot mayne rakhti ho Amma, bohot zyada. Aap jante bhi nahi ho…isiliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai…iss liye mere zehan mein jo bghi hoga, aapko bataungi. Par pata nahi….mujhe khud nahi pata, mujhe kya horaha hai,” a sobbing Tunisha is heard saying. The team informed that the voice note is from September 5.

They also shared alleged that Tunisha Sharma had a strained relationship with her mother, and found solace in Sheezan’s family. His mother and sisters also claimed that they do not want to speak ill of Tunisha’s mother or family but will leave no stone unturned to protect Sheezan, who has been traumatised by the chain of events.