Trisha on 20 years of being the leading actor: ‘More than hard work, I think you need a bit of luck’

Trisha has not only managed to sustain herself in the film industry for twenty long years, but she also has done it as a leading actor. After playing princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, the actor is returning to the silver screen with her long-delayed film Raangi, directed by M Saravanan of Engeyum Eppodhum fame. In a recent media interaction, Trish opened up about the movie, her long film journey, and whether or not she is part of Vijay’s Thalapathy 67.

Raangi was announced way back in April 2019. Trisha blames the pandemic for the delay. “We had shot the film right before the pandemic when we didn’t know what corona was all about. It was delayed due to the lockdown and also because of the censor board issue. I think director Saravanan would be a better person to talk to about that. So, it was not delayed due to any other reasons.”

Denying that Raangi is about controversial issues like terrorism, Trisha said that the film is about a normal journalist who gets into trouble due to a Facebook post. Trisha is a fearless woman in the film, but due to that trait, she is also a bit reckless and silly, which lands her in trouble.

The actor admits doing such titular roles are a huge responsibility and scary. She said, “With other films, one can easily blame the hero or the director (laughs), but with these, you have to take responsibility. But you shouldn’t think a lot about such things because some films, which you like wouldn’t work, and vice versa also happen. So, as an actor, it is better to cut yourself off the feelings as the release date approaches.”

When Trisha was asked about the rumours of her being part of Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 and Ajith’s next film, the actor said, “You will know in a few weeks whether I am doing both films or not. Or which film I am part of and which I am not. All of this will be out soon. I don’t want to talk about it only because it is not my place to do so. If you see, Vijay or Ajith are not talking about the films that they are going to do. It’s a call of the production houses. They should announce whenever they think it’s the right time.”

Looking back at her journey as a leading actor for about two decades, Trisha said, “Not easy. I feel gifted and blessed. I am trying my best because you never know what will work and what won’t. It is for the audience to decide. I should attribute this success to them because all my fellow actors also put in the same effort as I do but somewhere–though I don’t fully think it’s luck–it plays a part indeed.”

Raangi is releasing in theatres on December 30.