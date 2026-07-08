Toxic Tabaahi song: Once ‘nervous’ about romance, Yash shares steamy moments with Kiara

With Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups gearing up for its theatrical release on August 26, the makers have unveiled the official video of Tabaahi, the first song from Yash’s much-awaited action drama. While the audio version was released a few months ago, the music video now offers fans their first extended glimpse of Yash and Kiara Advani together on screen, teasing an intense love story.

Released by Zee Music Company, the 4-minute-26-second music video unfolds like a dark romantic tale, blending passion and longing.

The video opens with a quote by 13th-century Persian poet Rumi: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.”

Yash and Kiara Advani’s chemistry steals the show

The spotlight firmly remains on the chemistry between Yash and Kiara Advani. The two are seen sharing stolen moments of love across multiple settings—from walking through narrow stone alleys and embracing on a serene beach to kissing inside a vintage car and driving through picturesque landscapes in a red retro convertible.

One of the visuals sho them inside the backseat of a vintage car during a heavy downpour, while another sees the couple sharing a rain-soaked embrace inside a Ferris wheel cabin high above a carnival.

The visuals blend vintage European-inspired architecture, retro streets, classic cars, carnival rides and moody lighting to create an immersive cinematic atmosphere. Yash sports a rugged look with long hair, a thick beard and leather jackets, while Kiara complements the film’s vintage aesthetic in elegant outfits.

Although romance dominates most of the video, the makers also tease the emotional conflict at the centre of the story.

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Nayanthara appears briefly and seems to be playing Yash’s trusted aide, while Tara Sutaria makes a dramatic appearance later in the song. In a balcony scene, Tara asks Yash, “Tumhare jaise khudgarz insaan ko bhi kabhi kisi se pyaar ho sakta hai?” Yash simply replies, “Chance hi nahin.” (“Can a selfish person like you ever truly fall in love?” “No chance.”)

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Yash had once admitted romantic scenes made him uncomfortable

Interestingly, the passionate romance showcased in Tabaahi stands in contrast to what Yash had once revealed about filming romantic scenes.

During an appearance on actor Ramesh Aravind’s talk show Weekend With Ramesh, the actor had admitted that romance was one of the most challenging aspects of acting for him.

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“I feel surprised when people tell me that I pull off romantic scenes so well. I used to get extremely nervous while doing such scenes. People, including Radhika, would laugh at me while I performed a romantic scene.”

Yash and Kiara Advani in Tabaahi song from Toxic. Yash and Kiara Advani in Tabaahi song from Toxic.

Yash had also spoken about a personal boundary he has maintained throughout his career.

“Till date, I follow this. If I am not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents in the same room, then I won’t do a scene like that. Mostly because it would get uncomfortable for many viewers.”

Vishal Mishra calls Tabaahi ‘love as wreckage’

Tabaahi has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, while Raj Shekhar has penned the Hindi lyrics. The song has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, with lyrics adapted by Yogaraj Bhat (Kannada), Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil) and Rafeeq Ahammed (Malayalam).

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Describing the track, Vishal Mishra said in a statement, “Tabaahi isn’t a love song in the conventional sense, it’s love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn’t ask permission. Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once. Yash Bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note. Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts.”

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by her with Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is mounted as a large-scale period gangster drama.

The film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D’Silva, Sudev Nair, Balaji Manohar, Kyle Paul, Beatriz Taufenbach, Surjith Gopinath and Amit Tiwari, among others.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and several other languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.