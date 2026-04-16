‘Toxic is an original IP like Sinners’: Yash says it’s rare to find ‘unique’ content these days

Yash is currently promoting his co-production, Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, but alongside the Namit Malhotra production, Yash has also been speaking about his next release, Geethu Mohandas’ action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. In a new interview from the event, Yash hailed Toxic as an original IP, on the lines of Ryan Coogler’s multiple Oscar-winning film Sinners.

“Toxic is another unique film and has a similar vision (as Ramayana). I can speak on behalf of Namit and tell you both of us have the same vision to showcase our talent and storytelling on an international platform. That’s why we’ve shot Toxic in English as well,” he said. While he called it a “gangster film on the surface,” he assured that the narrative is actually quite “layered”. “You understand a person’s dilemma and dark side in a very unusual way. Most of the things have been told in a metaphorical way. That’s unique about the story,” he added.