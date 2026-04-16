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‘Toxic is an original IP like Sinners’: Yash says it’s rare to find ‘unique’ content these days
Yash claimed that much like Sinners, Toxic is an original IP and will hopefully be accepted by the audience in a similar way.
Yash is currently promoting his co-production, Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, but alongside the Namit Malhotra production, Yash has also been speaking about his next release, Geethu Mohandas’ action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. In a new interview from the event, Yash hailed Toxic as an original IP, on the lines of Ryan Coogler’s multiple Oscar-winning film Sinners.
“Toxic is another unique film and has a similar vision (as Ramayana). I can speak on behalf of Namit and tell you both of us have the same vision to showcase our talent and storytelling on an international platform. That’s why we’ve shot Toxic in English as well,” he said. While he called it a “gangster film on the surface,” he assured that the narrative is actually quite “layered”. “You understand a person’s dilemma and dark side in a very unusual way. Most of the things have been told in a metaphorical way. That’s unique about the story,” he added.
Yash also hailed Toxic as full of “commercial elements”. “A lot of popular stars have come together for Toxic. That itself is very unique in Toxic. Five actresses, who are doing really well in their respective careers, have come together. Director Geethu Mohandas is known for her very interesting storytelling. It’s a large-scale action film,” the actor-producer told the American portal TheMovieReport.com.
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Yash also argued that Toxic is unique because it’s an original IP. “These days, it’s very difficult to find those. Because we all have to think of business and run franchises. But this is a very unique IP, something like Sinners. Sinners was something unique and original, but people accepted and enjoyed it. Toxic is going to be a very original and refreshing gangster film,” added Yash.
Yash has made a career out of a franchise – Prashanth Neel’s Kannada gangster film KGF. While the first part released in 2018, the second part released in 2022 and catapulted him as a major star all over the country. KGF 2 went on to do around Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. While his Ramayana is an original retelling, it’s an adaptation of the popular Indian epic.
Toxic was initially scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19 along with Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, but was pushed to June 4, thanks to the US-Iran conflict in the Gulf. Also starring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi among others, Toxic is co-written by Geethu and Yash, and co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions.
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