Tovino Thomas spends time with MS Dhoni, calls him ‘a great role model for all’

Tovino Thomas was seemingly starstruck when he met former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. The Minnal Murali star took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the meeting and expressed his admiration for Dhoni’s personality.

“Time spent ‘Cool’. Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen – cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person. We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey,” Tovino tweeted. He also shared a photo of himself posing with Dhoni.

On the career front, Tovino Thomas has a slew of movies in the pipeline. He recently revealed his character look from Adrishya Jalakangal. The star has deglamorized himself for the movie, which is helmed by Dr Biju. Billed as a fantasy film, it is said to revolve around a man who discovers the metaphysical realm.

“Here is a glimpse of a very special project and one of my favorite characters! So glad to be giving life to @drbijufilmmaker ‘s nameless young man, in ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’,my very first with him rooted in surrealism that represents a zillion nameless ones around us,” Tovino tweeted earlier while sharing his looks from the film.

In the meantime, Tovino Thomas also has filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s psychological thriller Vazhakk and director Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 ready for release.