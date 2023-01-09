scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Tovino Thomas spends time with MS Dhoni, calls him ‘a great role model for all’

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas was in awe of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni, Tovino ThomasTovino Thomas with MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/Tovino Thomas)
Listen to this article
Tovino Thomas spends time with MS Dhoni, calls him ‘a great role model for all’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tovino Thomas was seemingly starstruck when he met former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. The Minnal Murali star took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the meeting and expressed his admiration for Dhoni’s personality.

“Time spent ‘Cool’. Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen – cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person. We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey,” Tovino tweeted. He also shared a photo of himself posing with Dhoni.

Also Read |Is Vijay the next Rajinikanth? Superstar answered it 20 years ago

On the career front, Tovino Thomas has a slew of movies in the pipeline. He recently revealed his character look from Adrishya Jalakangal. The star has deglamorized himself for the movie, which is helmed by Dr Biju. Billed as a fantasy film, it is said to revolve around a man who discovers the metaphysical realm.

“Here is a glimpse of a very special project and one of my favorite characters! So glad to be giving life to @drbijufilmmaker ‘s nameless young man, in ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’,my very first with him rooted in surrealism that represents a zillion nameless ones around us,” Tovino tweeted earlier while sharing his looks from the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

In the meantime, Tovino Thomas also has filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s psychological thriller Vazhakk and director Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 ready for release.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 17:18 IST
Next Story

As IPFT waits for clear BJP word on Tripura alliance, TIPRA Motha moves in, offers tie-up

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close