Tovino Thomas shares first look of Adrishya Jalakangal: ‘My favourite character…rooted in surrealism that represents zillions around us’

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas recently took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming movie, Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Window). In the photos, the actor, dressed in a simple pair of pants and half-sleeved shirt, had a fair bit of make-up on his face to make him seem more ordinary.

Tovino captioned the photos, “Here is a glimpse of a very special project and one of my favorite characters! So glad to be giving life to @drbijufilmmaker‘s nameless young man, in ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’,my very first with him rooted in surrealism that represents a zillion nameless ones around us.”

The main narrative of Adrishya Jalakangal follows Tovino Thomas’ character who discovers a window into the metaphysical realm. Director Dr Biju told Variety, “Adrishya Jalakangal is an anti-war film with a layered structure and surrealistic treatment and is set in an imaginary space. The script is strongly socially driven and touches on many different aspects and elements of society related to the notion of war.”

Meanwhile, the star of the movie, Tovino, said he had been waiting for a while to collaborate with the filmmaker.

“Working with Dr. Biju felt long due more than anything else because we had had discussions for a movie together just before the pandemic struck. So now when it happened, I felt it was in the waiting – to be part of a Dr. Biju movie. I really enjoyed acting through the longer takes and his style of filmmaking. It is a balance I always try to keep in my portfolio; to be part of artsy cinema while the mainstream projects also happen. I try to make each of my characters unique, and this one probably has the most unique nature ever. It has also been a pleasure to work with production houses like Ellanar Films and Mythri Movie Makers which are continually trying to break the mold and bring something fresh to the audiences, which is something I have always strived for in my films,” the actor told the publication.

Adrishya Jalakangal will have a festival release sometime next year.