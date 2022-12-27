BTS: Top 10 heartwarming moments that helped ARMY through bittersweet 2022; from Jin crashing Jungkook’s birthday to rain-dance at Seoul concert

2022 was a bittersweet year for BTS ARMY. While the band provided loads of chaos, love and trademark affection for fans, it was also the year in which BTS discussed taking a break, and Jin’s departure for military enlistment was announced.

Nevertheless, the ARMY have gathered their favourite moments of the band over the course of the year, including scenes from the Seoul, Las Vegas and Busan concerts, along with their own VLives. Here’s a look at some of the most heartwarming videos that fans gathered and shared on social media:

BTS members dancing in the rain at Seoul concert

“This is what happiness looks like,” many fans wrote as they shared a video of the band dancing in the rain during their Permission to Dance concert in Seoul.

When RM promised ARMY that he will always be there even ‘if he was stuck in his studio’

In the aftermath of the announcement of the break, RM went on VLive to reassure fans that he would always be there for them.

The Run BTS hug between Jimin, Jin and V

this run episode shall always be in my heart https://t.co/iU6UUHzm0l pic.twitter.com/FCP2TXcfXe — aphro ⁷🎄아포방포 (@ssweetae) December 27, 2022

During their variety show, BTS members had to play a game in which they had to pick a location that they had fond memories of. While the rest had different ideas, Jin, V and Jimin ended up at their first dormitory and shared an excited hug.

When BTS members had a mini-reunion and simultaneously shared stories on Instagram

they shared this at a time when we were missing them so much and all of them simultaneously updated their stories with this 🥺🥺😭😭💜 pic.twitter.com/FLvo1FBcpV https://t.co/lxnRHZONce — 𝒛𝒂𝒚𝒏𝒆𝒃⁷ 💙 (@jooniepebble) December 27, 2022

At the beginning of the year, BTS members went on a small break. They shared photos of a mini-reunion, during which they all started singing at the same time.

When J-Hope called Jin at an awards show so he could give him a proper goodbye

A few days before Jin left for military enlistment, J-Hope attended the MAMA awards show and called Jin as he accepted his award. J-hope held back tears as Jin gave a shout-out to his fans and promised that he would return to them soon with good music.

When Jungkook didn’t let go of Suga while dancing on stage, and everyone else joined in

i miss seeing them having fun on stage pic.twitter.com/scGsjol3Y9 https://t.co/PLGoZTb2Ak — leci day (@tgkives) December 27, 2022

In one of the most memorable OT7 performances of the year, Jungkook held on to Suga as he performed in Seoul, and the rest of the members joined in and did their own dance.

When the band pretended to be Jin’s bodyguards and carried him to the stage

When BTS got a standing ovation at the Grammys

bts getting a standing ovation from all the grammy attendees after putting on an ICONIC performance. such a beautiful moment 🥹 pic.twitter.com/700GWqLnqC https://t.co/C9ffvnzTqr — kails (@lovegoIden) December 27, 2022

BTS somehow managed to pull off a complex performance despite having several of their members out of action. J-Hope and Jungkook was down with Covid, and Jin had injured his hand. Nevertheless, they managed to pull off a historic performance at Grammys 2022 with just one rehearsal.

When Jin crashed Jungkook’s birthday livestream and brought a cake that he destroyed with grapes

On Jungkook’s birthday this year, Jin crashed his livestream, and brought with him a bunny cake which he proceeded to destroy with grapes. Jungkook was more than amused and the two shared a sweet hug.