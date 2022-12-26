Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is now available for streaming

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s latest blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick is now available for streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video subscribers can now watch the actioner in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Sharing a teaser of the movie, Amazon Prime Video India tweeted, “you gotta take this adventure ride before the year ends! #TopGunMaverickOnPrime, watch now.”

you gotta take this adventure ride before the year ends!#TopGunMaverickOnPrime, watch nowhttps://t.co/7an3EFfH4m pic.twitter.com/tp1XX2KErF — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 26, 2022

Joseph Kosinski directorial Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 hit Top Gun. Also starring Miles Miller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, the film emerged as one of the top-grossers of 2022 with USD 1.48 billion in global receipts.

Set over 30 years after the events of the original Top Gun, the sequel sees Maverick (Tom Cruise) training a group of Top Gun graduates for a special mission. In her review, indianexpress.com’s Shalini Langer wrote, “Top Gun: Maverick makes up for that flaw by putting together a much more compelling narrative, with a genuinely dangerous, time-bound mission. It also captures pretty niftily the preparation for it, and the toll it has on pilots’ bodies, as they fly lower than they ever have, twisting and turning through canyons, hit a target, and then go straight vertically up. There is both cohesion and tension here.”

She added, “If Top Gun: Maverick seems a little too bathed in sepia at first, the glory of the 1986 film, its antagonisms and relationships, and even its songs (Highway to the Danger Zone or Great Balls of Fire) written all over it, director Kosinski eventually manages to round the circle between the past and present very well.”