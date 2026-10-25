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They film Bollywood stars for ‘likes’. Then the Tiger Shroff shooting went viral

They aren’t paparazzi, but fans who wait for hours outside stars’ homes, filming them for likes and followers on Instagram and YouTube. On October 18, their phones captured the attack on Tiger Shroff

Written by: Heena Khandelwal
9 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 06:49 AM IST
tiger shroffAmong fans whose phones captured the October 18 attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai were Salma Shaikh, and Shahrukh Shaikh.
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Mumbai: “Tiger beta, mujhe kuchch batana hai,” Salma Sheikh was calling out to Tiger Shroff when the shots rang out outside Juhu’s Pushpa Narsee Park on October 18.

In a video she shot that evening, Sheikh’s voice can be heard trying to get the actor’s attention. Then came the gunshots.

“I initially thought that somebody was bursting crackers. It was only after we saw his driver soaked in blood that we realised what had happened,” the 55-year-old homemaker from Malad said.

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Within hours, her videos, along with clips recorded by other fans at the spot, were circulating widely on Instagram. They showed Shroff stopping for a selfie before getting into his car, two men opening fire, the shooters escaping on a motorcycle and an injured fan being carried into an autorickshaw.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Heena Khandelwal
Heena Khandelwal

Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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