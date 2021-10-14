Prakash Raj writes letter to MAA election officer requesting CCTV footage

The tiff between the panels of Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu continue post the MAA elections as well. On Thursday, Prakash Raj wrote a letter to Krishnamohan, the election officer for MAA elections 2021, requesting CCTV footage of election day. In his letter, he also mentioned the controversial behaviour of actors Mohan Babu and Naresh on election day.

In the letter, Prakash Raj wrote, “Dear Krishnamohan garu, you were witness to many unfortunate events that happened in the just concluded MAA elections. The tempers were high, and we saw unruly, anti-social behaviour of DRC member Sri Mohan Babu and ex-president Sri Naresh. They abused, threatened and physically attacked members of MAA. I assume you used your discretionary powers to allow them and their henchmen in the polling arena. Some of the visuals were leaked to media and it had a field day. MAA elections and later incidents made us laughing stock in the eyes of the public. There is disgust about the behaviour of some known faces. Even MAA members wanted to know the truth about these reports. During your briefings – you talked about CC cameras usage during the polling. I am sure they recorded everything. So I request you to give us CCTV footage. It is our democratic right to get all the relevant information related to polls. As a polling officer, it is your duty to preserve all the records at least for three months. Numerous supreme court judgements also mandated the polling officers to preserve the records.”

“So I request you to give us CC footage earliest possible. Unless you act immediately, I fear the footage will be deleted or tampered,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 11 Prakash Raj panel members who won in the recently held MAA elections resigned from their respective posts.

Vishnu Manchu on Wednesday assumed the office of the president of MAA in Hyderabad. On Thursday, Vishnu along with his father Mohan Babu met actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and thanked him for his support.