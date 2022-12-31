Thunivu trailer: Ajith Kumar is a bank robber in H Vinoth’s heist film

The much-anticipated trailer for Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu has been released. As speculated, Thunivu is a heist thriller with Ajith playing the role of a bank robber. The trailer shows him taking a bank hostage and demanding a huge sum. Unlike his previous ventures, Ajith is playing a grey character in the film. But his mannerisms will remind fans of his character Vinayak Mahadevan, from Mankatha (2011).

Here’s the trailer:

Directed by H Vinoth Kumar, Thunivu also has Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani in the cast. The film marks the third collaboration of Vinoth and Ajith, and going by the trailer, it looks like the director has saved his best for Thunivu. The film has music by Ghibran, and so far, the songs “Chilla Chilla” and “Kasethan Kadavulada” have turned out to be chartbusters.

Ajith and Vinoth’s last project, Valimai, underperformed at the box office and failed to impress the audience and critics. While the director claimed that the previous project was made for Ajith’s audience, in a chat with Indian Express, he said that Thunivu would be a different film with Ajith playing a unique role.

Thunivu will clash with Vijay’s Varisu on January 12, ahead of Pongal 2023. This will be one of the biggest box office clashes in Kollywood in a long time. After the release of Thunivu, Ajith is expected to team up with Vignesh Shivan for a film. However, the project is yet to be officially announced.