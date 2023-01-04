scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Thunivu release date out: Ajith will carry out his heist a day ahead of Vijay’s Varisu

Looks like fans would get to see Ajith ahead of Vijay this Pongal as Thunivu is releasing a day before Varisu.

Ajith's Thunivu gets release date.
Thunivu release date out: Ajith will carry out his heist a day ahead of Vijay’s Varisu
The game is afoot. The clash between Ajith’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu has already begun. While Vijay unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film today, which is among the top trends online, the makers of Ajith’s Thunivu have also joined the frenzy by announcing the release date of their film. While it was expected that both films would clash on the same day, in a surprising turn of events, it is now confirmed that Thunivu will release a day earlier than Vijay’s Varisu.

According to the official announcement, Thunivu is all set to release in theatres on January 11, while Varisu will release on January 12. It is yet to be seen whether this move would give an advantage to Ajith’s film.

The upcoming box office face-off is going to be one of the high points of Tamil cinema in 2023 as Vijay and Ajith haven’t had a release in the same week like this in the past eight years. Their last box office fight happened eight years ago in 2014 when Ajith’s Veeram and Vijay’s Jilla were released on the same day.

Back then, both Veeram and Jilla belonged to a similar genre of family drama, while for this Pongal, Ajith is coming out with a heist thriller, which is giving a lot of Mankatha vibes. On the other hand, Varisu, a family drama, looks like a safe bet. With the trailers of both the films out, it is still hard to predict which movie would win the box office race this Pongal.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 19:40 IST
