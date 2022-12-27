The Kashmir Files producer denies bankrolling Prabhas-Sukumar film: ‘Projects being talked about in the news are just rumors’

There have been several reports lately that producer Abhishek Agarwal‘s banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which bankrolled hits like The Kashmir Films and Karthikeya 2 this year, will produce Telugu star Prabhas’ upcoming movie with director Sukumar. However, on Tuesday, without taking any names, the film producer has denied any new collaboration in the works.

Abhishek’s statement read, “From the past few weeks, the name of Abhishek Agarwal Arts has been associated with multiple high-profile projects. The reports of the same were on media as well as shared by fans on social media. We would like to clarify that these are baseless rumors, and there is no fact in it whatsoever. Any news or updates regarding such prestigious projects would be given by us to the media, and the same would be published on our official handles.”

The statement further read, “We, as a production house, have grown leaps and bounds this year, and we are ever thankful to the media and audience for all the love you have given us. We are also glad that we have a pipeline of exciting projects and will soon be giving updates on all of them in due course of time. We would once again like to clarify that the projects being talked about in the news are just rumors. Thank you, and we wish all of you a very Happy New Year in advance.”

Before issuing the statement, Abhishek Agarwal had also shared a cryptic tweet, which read, “RUMOURS they are JUST rumours and wont affect me or @AAArtsOfficial.”

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Adipurush. The film’s release has been delayed owing to the backlash following the release of the film’s teaser.