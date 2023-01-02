The Glory review: Brilliant Song Hye-kyo plunges into the abyss and takes you down with her in this disturbing revenge drama

High-school bullying and its scarring repercussions is always an unsettling, chilling presence in Korean dramas. While serving as the uncomfortable backstory, it also provides a rather keen insight into the torments at high schools and how it almost drives people to the edge—-be it My ID is Gangnam Beauty where a girl is so brutally hounded about her looks that she undergoes plastic surgery, or All of us are Dead that sees groups of bullies running a free reign in a school and practically driving a girl to suicide. Many times the victims are on a journey to forgiveness, finally come to peace with themselves while letting the universe settle the bullies. However, Song Hye-kyo in her latest revenge drama, The Glory is no emissary for peace. She wants to serve her revenge stone-cold and not let her assaulters (bullies seems a rather mild word for them) have a moment of peace.

Song Hye-kyo hasn’t received much justice in her latest series of shows, even if they are among the highest-rated series in South Korea, like Encounter or even the melodramatic Descendants of the Sun. There hasn’t been much substance in her characters or she has been completely shunted to one side by the charming endeavours of her male co-star. Yet, in The Glory, she snatches at the opportunity to go completely dark and delve into a character that has found her way out from the abyss. It’s one of her finest performances, if not her best——because Song seems to revel in a twisted revenge drama like this. Her deadly blank expressions, hysterical clapping for the woman who once tortured her, and quiet undertones matched with the background score is near perfection and it’s what carries the show through, even when it dips at points.

The Glory is a brutal, gory revenge drama through and through and the first part that comprises eight episodes shows that there is no space for redemption, forgiveness or peace. The old saying holds true, ‘When you begin a journey for revenge, start by digging two graves, one for your enemy and one for yourself.” Song Hye-kyo’s Moon Dong-eun has been long dead inside as she says—-the only thing that has been keeping her alive is the insatiable thirst for revenge. She was tortured, tormented and sexually assaulted by a group of rich children in school in scenes that are so entirely graphic that viewers discretion must be advised. She’s on her journey to destroy, and the circumstance of her becoming the homeroom teacher for the child of the woman who commandeered the torture is no co-incidence; she has been meticulously plotting for long. You can see the thirst for destruction consuming her, especially in the eerie silences—she hasn’t steered away from the thoughts of murder either.

She has been watching the woman Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) have her fairytale wedding, and achieve the life she has always wanted, just waiting for the opportunity to strike. Song Hye-kyo exhibits superb cold snark as she meets the people who left her physically scarred——she enjoys her moment as they writhe in discomfort and struggle to understand what her plan is. But nothing is easily handed over to them or us as the audience, The Glory is a slow-burn of a revenge drama that can be rather stretched and contrived at points. The first few episodes set up the backstories and establish the characters——there is no space for any sort of nuance and complexity in the antagonists; they’re downright ghoulish. While it’s understandable that the show runners want to leave absolutely no leeway for justification when it comes to them, at times their dialogues are rather outlandishly villainous, somehow jarring the effect. The show could do even better without excessive exposition relaying Moon Dong-eun’s state of mind and let the audience observe her actions, calculated words, because that’s more than enough. There are other chunky sub-plots in the middle, and hopefully they all fall into place and look far more seamless in the next part that will come in March, this year.

While Song Hye-kyo’s performance in The Glory uplifts a flailing story at points, the stunning cinematography and music also play saviours, thus crafting quite an engaging, riveting show, even if rather flawed. There are sweet moments peppered sparsely, where there promises to be a love story of sorts. However, the male lead, played by Lee Do-Hyun has vouched to stay by her side through the darkness. The Glory is not an easy watch by any means primarily owing to its brutal depictions of bullying, it shows the scarring repercussions of bullying, torture and how it brutally corrodes a person’s soul. It’s a jarring glimpse at the abyss a person can experience.