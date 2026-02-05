The Baby in Yellow, Evil Nun: Inside the chilling horror games linked to the Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide, have 150 mn downloads

The horrifying triple suicide case that took place in Ghaziabad has shocked the entire country. Questions are being raised about the kind of content that is being consumed by the kids of this generation, after the horrific suicides. While the police are still investigating the true nature of what occurred and the background, here is a look at the horror games that were part of the police reports.

The Baby in Yellow

The user in this game plays the role of a babysitter, and the baby is the main antagonist. The baby will find several ways to make the job of the babysitter more difficult and seems to have extraterrestrial powers. While trying to take care of the baby and put it to sleep, the user will discover disturbing details around the house. The user also starts to realise that maybe the parents are never coming home and that they are stuck inside this job.

Many users believe that the baby is actually a form of Hastur, a mythical creature often known as the Yellow King, who is also a character in a game developed by the same studio which is behind The Baby in Yellow. This game has been developed by Team Terrible and has over 100 million downloads on the Play Store.

Evil Nun

This is a complete game series with several different chapters and editions. Basically the purpose of the game is to plot your escape from Sister Madeline, the main antagonist of the game, before she finishes her evil plan. She always targets children; for example, in one edition of the game, the user is a student who gets an invitation to a summer camp. There the user is stuck inside a school, and they must solve puzzles while trying to protect themselves from the nun. This game has been developed by the Keplerians.

Poppy Playtime

This is another game that is at the centre of this investigation. Developed by Mob Developers, it puts the users in the shoes of an employer who returns to an abandoned toy factory. All the employees have now turned into evil toys who don’t plan on letting the user get out alive. The players have to solve puzzles and survive the attacks from the demon-like toys if they want to escape. Like the two aforementioned games, this is also an extremely popular game on the Google Play Store.

Apart from their genre, these games have claustrophobic settings in common, and situations which put the characters in a life or death situation.

What happened in Ghaziabad triple suicide case

The three minor sisters allegedly jumped to death from their ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. In an eight-page suicide note, they professed love for everything Korean and blamed their parents for confiscating their phones and trying to keep them away from the culture. They even had social media accounts under Korean names, Maria, Aliza and Cindy, which their father deleted a few days ago.

Their father told NDTV, “Korean culture killed my children. They changed their names and created Korean personalities. They said they would go to Korea and ‘take us to Korea’ was a constant refrain. The mention of Indians angered them, and they wouldn’t eat food which had Indian names. They always used to say: ‘We want Korean dramas and videos’. They had been watching these for three or four years. They were saying they would die if they didn’t get to Korea. I had been trying to explain to them and make them understand where they were going wrong for three months, but they wouldn’t listen.”