scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan scores six nominations at 16th Asian Film Awards, leads SS Rajamouli’s RRR. See full list here

Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave dominates the list with ten nominations. Indian hits Ponniyin Selvan: I and RRR are also in contention.

A still from Ponniyin Selvan 1
Listen to this article
Ponniyin Selvan scores six nominations at 16th Asian Film Awards, leads SS Rajamouli’s RRR. See full list here
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The nominations for the 16th Asian Film Awards were announced on Saturday, ahead of the March 12 presentation in Hong Kong. Director Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, which won the Best Director Award at the Cannes International Film Festival 2022, has topped the list with 10 nominations. The film is competing in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Original Music, Best Production Design, and Best Sound categories.

Surprisingly, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has received more nominations than SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While PS1 has been nominated under six categories, including Best Film, Best Original Music, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Costume Design, RRR is competing in only two categories — Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

ALSO READ |RRR makes it to BAFTA 2023 longlist; Gangubai Kathiawadi out of the race

Here’s the list of nominations at 16th Asian Film Awards:

Best Film:

Decision to Leave
Drive My Car
Ponniyin Selvan: I
Poet
When the Waves Are Gone

Best Director:

Hirokazu Kore-eda – Broker
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Darezhan Omirbaev – Poet
Davy Chou – Return to Seoul

Best Actor:

Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave
Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car
Ryohei Suzuki – Egoists
Zhang Yi – Home Coming
Mohsen Tanabandeh – World War III
Tony Leung Chiu-wai – Where the Wind Blows

Best Actress:

Tang Wei – Decision to Leave
Sylvia Chang – A Light Never Goes Out
Karena Lam – American Girl
Happy Salma – Before, Now & Then
Chieko Baisho – Plan 75

Best Supporting Actor:

Masaki Okada – – Drive My Car
Hio Miyazawa – Egoists
Im Si-wan – Emergency Declaration
Oh Kwang-rok – Return to Seoul
Michael Hui – Where the Wind Blows

Best Supporting Actress:

Sakura Ando – A Man as Rie Taniguchi Japan
Laura Basuki – Before, Now & Then
Kim So-jin – Emergency Declaration
Yin Tao – Home Coming
Yuumi Kawai – Plan 75

Best Screenplay:

Advertisement

Makbul Mubarak – Autobiography
Jhung Seo-kyung, Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave as Song Seo-rae
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, OE Takamasa – Drive My Car
Liu Jiangjiang, Yu Min – Lighting Up the Stars as Wu Xiao Wen
Lav Diaz – When the Waves Are Gone

Best Editing:

Kim Sang-bum – Decision to Leave
Azusa Yamazaki – Drive My Car
A. Sreekar Prasad – Ponniyin Selvan: I
Zhu Lin, Wei Yong, Gao Qiongjiali – Lighting Up the Stars
Dounia Sichov – Return to Seoul

Best Cinematography:

Batara Goempar – Before, Now & Then as Ino
Kim Ji-yong – Decision to Leave
Lu Songye – One and Four
Hideho Urata – Plan 75
Ravi Varman – Ponniyin Selvan: I

Best Music:

Advertisement

Jo Yeong-wook – Decision to Leave
Eiko Ishibashi – Drive My Car
A. R. Rahman – Ponniyin Selvan: I
Jérémie Arcache, Christophe Musset – Return to Seoul
Bahman Ghobadi, Vedat Yildirim The Four Walls

Best Costume Design:

Ryu Hyun-min, Oh Jung-geun – Alienoid
Karen Yip, Dora NG – Anita
Retno Ratih Damayanti – Before, Now & Then
Shinozuka Nami – Egoists
Eka Lakhani – Ponniyin Selvan: I

Best Production Design:

Vida Sylvia Theresia – Before, Now & Then
Ryu Seong-hie – Decision to Leave
Li Miao – Home Coming
Thota Tharani – Ponniyin Selvan: I
Bill Lui, Andrew Wong – Where the Wind Blows

Best Visual Effects:

Jung Seung-oh – Alienoid
Zhang Fan – Moon Man
Srinivas Mohan – RRR
Sato Atsuki – Shin Ultraman
Chas Chau, Leung Wai Kit, Kwok Tai – Warriors of Future

Best Sound:

Tu Duu-Chih – Anita
Kim Suk-won – Decision to Leave
Nomura Miki, Obo Tatsuya – Drive My Car
Vincent Villa – Return to Seoul
Ashwin Rajashekar – RRR

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
Advertisement

RRR has been shortlisted in various categories at the Oscars and the BAFTAs. It will compete in two categories at this week’s Golden Globes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 13:08 IST
Next Story

Unsung Heroes: How an NGO by passionate environmentalists fights for green, social causes

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close