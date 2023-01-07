Ponniyin Selvan scores six nominations at 16th Asian Film Awards, leads SS Rajamouli’s RRR. See full list here

The nominations for the 16th Asian Film Awards were announced on Saturday, ahead of the March 12 presentation in Hong Kong. Director Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, which won the Best Director Award at the Cannes International Film Festival 2022, has topped the list with 10 nominations. The film is competing in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Original Music, Best Production Design, and Best Sound categories.

#AsianFilmAwards 제16회 아시아필름어워즈 후보작을 공개합니다! 아시아 22개 지역에서 제작된 30편의 작품들이 16개 부문 81개 후보에 선정되었습니다. 한국작품은 <헤어질 결심>, <브로커>, <비상선언>, <외계+인 1부>, <같은 속옷을 입는 두 여자> 등 5편이 올랐습니다.

Surprisingly, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has received more nominations than SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While PS1 has been nominated under six categories, including Best Film, Best Original Music, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Costume Design, RRR is competing in only two categories — Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Thrilled that #PS1 has been nominated for six awards at the 16th Asian Film Awards @busanfilmfest Best Film

Best Original Music – @arrahman

Best Editing- @sreekar_prasad

Best Production Design- #ThotaTharani

Best Cinematography- @dop_ravivarman

Best Costume Design- @ekalakhani pic.twitter.com/WjqIqf8nuR — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) January 7, 2023

Here’s the list of nominations at 16th Asian Film Awards:

Best Film:

Decision to Leave

Drive My Car

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Poet

When the Waves Are Gone

Best Director:

Hirokazu Kore-eda – Broker

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Darezhan Omirbaev – Poet

Davy Chou – Return to Seoul

Best Actor:

Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave

Hidetoshi Nishijima – Drive My Car

Ryohei Suzuki – Egoists

Zhang Yi – Home Coming

Mohsen Tanabandeh – World War III

Tony Leung Chiu-wai – Where the Wind Blows

Best Actress:

Tang Wei – Decision to Leave

Sylvia Chang – A Light Never Goes Out

Karena Lam – American Girl

Happy Salma – Before, Now & Then

Chieko Baisho – Plan 75

Best Supporting Actor:

Masaki Okada – – Drive My Car

Hio Miyazawa – Egoists

Im Si-wan – Emergency Declaration

Oh Kwang-rok – Return to Seoul

Michael Hui – Where the Wind Blows

Best Supporting Actress:

Sakura Ando – A Man as Rie Taniguchi Japan

Laura Basuki – Before, Now & Then

Kim So-jin – Emergency Declaration

Yin Tao – Home Coming

Yuumi Kawai – Plan 75

Best Screenplay:

Makbul Mubarak – Autobiography

Jhung Seo-kyung, Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave as Song Seo-rae

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, OE Takamasa – Drive My Car

Liu Jiangjiang, Yu Min – Lighting Up the Stars as Wu Xiao Wen

Lav Diaz – When the Waves Are Gone

Best Editing:

Kim Sang-bum – Decision to Leave

Azusa Yamazaki – Drive My Car

A. Sreekar Prasad – Ponniyin Selvan: I

Zhu Lin, Wei Yong, Gao Qiongjiali – Lighting Up the Stars

Dounia Sichov – Return to Seoul

Best Cinematography:

Batara Goempar – Before, Now & Then as Ino

Kim Ji-yong – Decision to Leave

Lu Songye – One and Four

Hideho Urata – Plan 75

Ravi Varman – Ponniyin Selvan: I

Best Music:

Jo Yeong-wook – Decision to Leave

Eiko Ishibashi – Drive My Car

A. R. Rahman – Ponniyin Selvan: I

Jérémie Arcache, Christophe Musset – Return to Seoul

Bahman Ghobadi, Vedat Yildirim The Four Walls

Best Costume Design:

Ryu Hyun-min, Oh Jung-geun – Alienoid

Karen Yip, Dora NG – Anita

Retno Ratih Damayanti – Before, Now & Then

Shinozuka Nami – Egoists

Eka Lakhani – Ponniyin Selvan: I

Best Production Design:

Vida Sylvia Theresia – Before, Now & Then

Ryu Seong-hie – Decision to Leave

Li Miao – Home Coming

Thota Tharani – Ponniyin Selvan: I

Bill Lui, Andrew Wong – Where the Wind Blows

Best Visual Effects:

Jung Seung-oh – Alienoid

Zhang Fan – Moon Man

Srinivas Mohan – RRR

Sato Atsuki – Shin Ultraman

Chas Chau, Leung Wai Kit, Kwok Tai – Warriors of Future

Best Sound:

Tu Duu-Chih – Anita

Kim Suk-won – Decision to Leave

Nomura Miki, Obo Tatsuya – Drive My Car

Vincent Villa – Return to Seoul

Ashwin Rajashekar – RRR

RRR has been shortlisted in various categories at the Oscars and the BAFTAs. It will compete in two categories at this week’s Golden Globes.