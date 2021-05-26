ZEE5, Netflix acquires streaming rights of SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Netflix and ZEE5 have acquired the streaming rights of director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. The producers on Wednesday announced that post the theatrical release of RRR, the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5. And Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of RRR.

While the Zee Network holds the satellite rights of the Hindi version of RRR, the Star India network owns the television rights of the film’s Telugu Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

According to reports, the Zee group has acquired the digital and satellite rights of RRR by paying over Rs 300 crore. However, the network and the filmmakers have not officially revealed the financial details of the deal.

RRR is currently in the post-production stage. After the country opened up following the first wave of coronavirus, the filmmakers resumed shooting in January this year. And they completed the movie at a brisk pace.

The producers of RRR are hoping to release the film worldwide on October 13. And that plan entirely depends on how quickly the ongoing second wave of coronavirus will be brought under control.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. Rajamouli has also roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to play pivotal roles in the film.