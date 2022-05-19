scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
ZEE5 forfeits pay-per-view scheme for RRR digital premiere, subscribers can watch without extra cost

The digital premiere of SS Rajamouli's RRR on Friday coincides with the 38th birthday celebration of Jr NTR, one of the leading stars of the movie.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 19, 2022 2:31:55 pm
jr NTR in RRRA still from Jr NTR's introduction scene from RRR. (Photo: DVV Entertainment/YouTube)

ZEE 5 on Thursday announced that it has decided not to charge any extra money to the existing subscribers to watch the premiere of director SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster RRR. Earlier, it had announced subscribers can watch the movie on its platform on a pay-per-view basis from May 20.

“ZEE5 has considered the requests made by netizens, who have been demanding that ‘RRR’ be made free for existing subscribers. So, the streaming giant has made ‘RRR’ free for existing subscribers/paid users from May 20,” the platform said in a statement.

The digital premiere of RRR on Friday also coincides with the 38th birthday celebration of Jr NTR, one of the lead stars of the movie.

Written and directed by Rajamouli, RRR stars NTR and Ram Charan as rebels waging a war against the British rule in India. Set in the 1920s, the film is a fictionalised take on iconic Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan essayed the role of the former, NTR stepped into the shoes of Komaram Bheem. The film went on to set the box office on fire, bringing relief to the film business that was still reeling under the havoc caused by the outbreak of the pandemic.

RRR became Rajamouli’s second consecutive film to collect over Rs 1000 crores globally from its ticket sales. The film will be available on ZEE5 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali.

