YouTube age-restricts Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 teaser, removes it from trending list

Actor Adivi Sesh‘s upcoming Telugu film HIT: The Second Case is all set for its December release. The recently released teaser of the film gave an insight into the dark, action- thriller story, which stars Sesh as a police officer who is trying to solve a merciless murder. Towards the end of the teaser, a gruesome death is shown. This has prompted YouTube to put the teaser under age-restricted category. Sesh uploaded a video on his social media account informing followers about the same.

According to the actor, the teaser was trending on top spot on YouTube but now it has been removed from the trending list as well and viewers have to sign in and prove that they are 18 years or above to watch the teaser. However, he promises that the film is apt for a theatrical release

The Major actor says in the video uploaded on his social media account, “HIT 2 teaser. When my director Dr Sailesh Kolanu showed me the teaser, I expected this day to come. YouTube has removed the HIT 2 teaser from the trending list. We were trending number 1 from 3-4 days. Suddenly it was taken off the list. The teaser is now age-restricted. You have to sign in and prove to be 18+. This is due to the violent content. But this is apt for our cinema. We have put it out that it’s not for children.”

Check out Sesh’s video –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

The actor then went on to reiterate the need to sign in and prove the age of 18 years and above. In the same video, which was shot by Sailesh, Sesh also speaks about the film’s first track Urike Urike and urges fans to listen to it when it released on November 10.

HIT 2 revolves around a gruesome murder which takes place in the city of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Sesh plays the role of officer KD, in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT).

The film is the second instalment in the franchise. The first HIT film was also directed by Sailesh and starred Vishwak Sen in the leading role. Both the films are produced by Telugu star Nani. HIT: The Second Case will release in cinema on December 2.