scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

YouTube age-restricts Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 teaser, removes it from trending list

The second installment in the HIT film franchise is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and stars Adivi Sesh in the leading role.

Adivi SeshActor Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the role of a cop in HIT The Second Case.

Actor Adivi Sesh‘s upcoming Telugu film HIT: The Second Case is all set for its December release. The recently released teaser of the film gave an insight into the dark, action- thriller story, which stars Sesh as a police officer who is trying to solve a merciless murder. Towards the end of the teaser, a gruesome death is shown. This has prompted YouTube to put the teaser under age-restricted category. Sesh uploaded a video on his social media account informing followers about the same.

According to the actor, the teaser was trending on top spot on YouTube but now it has been removed from the trending list as well and viewers have to sign in and prove that they are 18 years or above to watch the teaser. However, he promises that the film is apt for a theatrical release

Also Read |HIT 2 teaser: Adivi Sesh promises a spine-chilling experience

The Major actor says in the video uploaded on his social media account, “HIT 2 teaser. When my director Dr Sailesh Kolanu showed me the teaser, I expected this day to come. YouTube has removed the HIT 2 teaser from the trending list. We were trending number 1 from 3-4 days. Suddenly it was taken off the list. The teaser is now age-restricted. You have to sign in and prove to be 18+. This is due to the violent content. But this is apt for our cinema. We have put it out that it’s not for children.”

Check out Sesh’s video –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

 

The actor then went on to reiterate the need to sign in and prove the age of 18 years and above. In the same video, which was shot by Sailesh, Sesh also speaks about the film’s first track Urike Urike and urges fans to listen to it when it released on November 10.

HIT 2 revolves around a gruesome murder which takes place in the city of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Sesh plays the role of officer KD, in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

The film is the second instalment in the franchise. The first HIT film was also directed by Sailesh and starred Vishwak Sen in the leading role. Both the films are produced by Telugu star Nani. HIT: The Second Case will release in cinema on December 2.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 04:15:24 pm
Next Story

Sanjay Leela Bhansali kicks off BAFTA campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt to compete for Best Actress

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

AB de Villiers ranveer
Ranveer Singh’s afternoon with cricketer AB de Villiers
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement