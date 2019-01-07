Yatra trailer: Mammootty nails the role of YSR Reddy

The trailer of Yatra, released on Monday, gives a sneak peek into the events that caused late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy to go on the historic walkathon that built a strong foundation for his decorated political career. Malayalam superstar Mammootty plays YSR Reddy in the biopic.

“Don’t take my obedience and loyalty as my weakness,” Mammootty’s YSR Reddy tells a top rung politician when he is asked to obey the orders of the party high command. And it is followed by few more dialogues like: “As a leader, we failed to understand the needs of the common people. I want to go beyond Kadapa and meet people across the state, hear from them as to what they want.”

And then he blows the battle-trumpet Samara Shankham, before slipping into a pair of running shoes, and walking about 1,500 kms across undivided Andhra Pradesh.

There is also a Rajinikanth-esque punchline in the trailer: “I will think before giving my word. But, once I do, there is no looking back. I will just keep moving forward.”

Towards the end, three things happen in the trailer: One, YSR Reddy understands that poverty is even worse than cancer. Two, people’s opinion about him change: “Rajasekhara I believe that you have changed. I will vote for you this time but not for your party,” an elector tells YSR. And finally, YSR begins to understand what people need even when they are unable to articulate it to him.

Directed by Mahi Raghav, Yatra will hit the screens on February 8.