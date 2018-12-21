Yatra teaser: Mammootty is convincing as YSR Reddy

The teaser of upcoming Telugu biopic Yatra was released on Friday. The promo video introduces Malayalam superstar Mammootty as YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He empathically listens to farmers in distress due to the failing crops and later blows ‘Samara Shankham’, which means battle-trumpet, before taking his historic yatra (journey).

Written and directed by Mahi Vraghav, Yatra is based on YSR Reddy’s famous 1,500-km walkathon, which happened in 2003. The rally was a watershed moment in the politics of undivided Andhra Pradesh. It cemented YSR’s reputation as a political leader and allowed him to stay in power from 2004 until his untimely death in a chopper crash in 2009. The teaser ends with YSR promising that, “I am here. I will take care of it.”

“YSR was perceived to be a strong, and courageous leader. To portray his character, we needed someone who can get in that aura of a leader whom we can look up to. I have seen a lot of his (Mammootty’s) films and I thought Mammukka doesn’t have to put in a lot of effort to pull off something like this,” Mahi Vraghav told Indianexpress.com earlier.

And judging from the teaser, he seems to have made the right choice to play the beloved leader of people living in the Telugu states. Mammootty looks so convincing as YSR Reddy.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sudheer Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam and Rao Ramesh among others.

Yatra went on floors in June this year and the shooting was wrapped in October. Currently, in the post-production stage, the producers have announced that it will hit screens worldwide on February 8 next year.