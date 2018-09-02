Yatra song Samara Shankham is about YSR Reddy’s famous walkathon

Samara Shankham is composed by K (Krishna Kumar). Samara Shankham is composed by K (Krishna Kumar).

The first track titled Samara Shankham from Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s Telugu film Yatra was launched on Sunday to mark the death anniversary of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. The upcoming film is based on one of India’s most influential political leaders, YSR Reddy, who died in a chopper crash on this day in 2009.

Releasing the lyrical video of the film, director Mahi V Raghav appreciated the men behind creating the music album for the upcoming biopic. “Yatra music album will be called ‘A Sirivennela Sreetharama Sastry lyrical.’ Hope K (music director Krishna Kumar) won’t mind,” said Raghav in a statement.

Samara Shankham, which means battle trumpet, follows Mammootty’s YSR Reddy’s padayatra across the districts of undivided Andhra Pradesh. YSR Reddy’s famous 1,500km walkathon in 2003 is the heart of the story.

“It’s been truly an honour and a great learning working with Sastry Garu. Can’t think of anyone else who could have put my story into poetry. Grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to working together again,” added the director.

He also suggested that he has received the best music album he could have ever hoped for in his forthcoming ambitious film. “The other big man who deserves the applause and credit is K. I trusted him with one of the most important jobs of creating the music for Yatra and he has lived up to the promise. Irrespective of how it is received, I don’t think I could have got anything better than what he has done. Samara Shankham is the first song in the movie. It is my favorite. Remember K asking me any reference for the song? I couldn’t think of any references. It took a lot of bits and pieces of images, sounds and script notes to come up with this one. And it’s the same story with the lyrics, this song took the longest time and effort to crack it,” he said.

