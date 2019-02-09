Mammootty starrer Yatra leaked online by Tamilrockers

Telugu movie Yatra, starring Mammootty, has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

Written and helmed by Mahi V. Raghav, Yatra hit screens on Friday, and its pirated version is already available for download online.

Yatra revolves around the walkathon of late politician YS Rajashekhara Reddy, also popularly known as YSR. He walked across undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2003. Mammootty essays the titular role of YSR.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sudheer Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others in significant roles

Tamilrockers has been a menace for the entire film industry despite strict court orders and preventive action by film bodies like Tamil Film Producers Council.

Yatra, meanwhile, has opened to good reviews. In his review, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Beyond politics, the film also works as a decent human drama. Other characters have a limited role to play in the film, but thankfully they are not used as a hero-worshipping tool.”

He added, “Mammootty, on the other hand, delivers a convincing portrait of a political leader.”