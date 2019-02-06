Yatra director requests fans not to fight over NTR and YSR

Director Mahi V Raghav on Wednesday tweeted a statement requesting fans not to fight over his upcoming film Yatra, which will hit screens this Friday. The film is inspired by the life and times of late political leader YS Rajshekar Reddy. The director seems to be concerned that his film might be compared to NTR: Kathanayakudu, the biopic of actor-politician NT Rama Rao, and spark a fan war.

“Our entire team gave their best. Let us not quantify it or make it a rance. Let it be a celebration to rejoice and cherish his journey,” read Raghav’s statement, in which he also thanked YSR’s family and followers for their support.

“Both NTR garu and YSR garu are the sons of this soil and proud Telugu legends, who left behind a glorious legacy. Let our difference of opinion and disagreements not be a reason for disrespecting them. My love for my YSR garu or Chiranjeevi garu have never left me with hatred towards anyone else. Let us have our diverse opinions and admiration and celebrate our idols. That will be our tribute to them,” he added.

Mahi V Raghav said he was curious to know how the audience will receive Yatra, asking the viewers to “feel free to be as critical as possible.”

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has essayed the role of YSR in the biopic, which mainly focuses on the political icon’s famous walkathon.