Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Yashoda trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu single-handedly takes down surrogacy racket

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda is due in cinemas on November 11.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Yashoda.

“The first time I heard this script it gave me chills .. I hope you experience the same!!,” Samantha tweeted while sharing the trailer.

Written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari-Harish, Yashoda revolves around the issue of surrogacy. While commercial surrogacy is now banned in India, the film seems to take place when it was thriving here. Samantha’s Yashoda is one of the patients at a huge facility, which houses and takes care of women who are ready to rent their wombs for money. The catch is the whole operation is run by a big corporation and when a big corporation is involved, we are likely to find something very rotten under the clean and swanky structures. Yashoda seems to stumble on something very ugly, which leads her down a path of pain and merciless beating.

Yashoda is, however, no ordinary woman. She seems to be trained in fighting. Is she a spy? There is a strong possibility.

Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. The film is due in cinemas on November 11.

Chhath Puja: HC pulls up BMC for denying nod for NCP leader's mandal to use ground

