Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Yashoda teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s actioner has her playing a pregnant spy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is said to be a sci-fi thriller, which was shot in Telugu and Tamil. The film will also release in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from Yashoda teaser.

The first teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is out and it has Samantha pulling some sick action moves while her character in the film is pregnant. As the teaser opens, we see Samantha’s Yashoda at a doctor’s clinic where she is being told about her pregnancy. The doctor issues her a list of activities that she should avoid, but we see intercuts of Yashoda doing the same activities.

An earlier short teaser of the film had Samantha waking up in a hospital room and it appears she has no memory of how she got there.

Watch Yashoda teaser here

Directed by Hari–Harish, Yashoda is said to be a sci-fi thriller, which was shot in Telugu and Tamil. Apart from these two languages, the film’s teaser has also been released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh and Sampath Raj.

Also Read |Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Samantha was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Her upcoming films include Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam, where she plays the lead role. She will also be seen in Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will soon be making her international debut with Arrangements Of Love, where she is playing a bisexual detective.

Samantha gained a pan-Indian audience after she appeared in Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man. She is said to be starring in their web series Citadel as well. The Russo Brothers show of the same name stars Priyanka Chopra but the series has various spin-offs around the world, making it a part of the extended universe. Samantha is said to be starring in the Indian version of the show.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 11:25:21 am
