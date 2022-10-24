Yashoda poster: Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as friends teaser her, see photo

Production house Sridevi Movies on Monday shared a new poster for the upcoming film Yashoda, which features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. In the new poster, Samantha, dressed in green, is surrounded by her friends, who seem to be teasing her.

Directed by Hari and Harish, the teaser of Yashoda showed Samantha playing the role of a pregnant woman, who is put through a spy training program. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma. It will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Even though the film received mixed reviews, it emerged as a hit at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

Samantha also has the mythological drama Shaakuntalam in the pipeline. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, it will also mark the screen debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. The movie, also starring Dev Mohan, will be released in all major Indian languages. Apart from this, Samantha has Citadel in her kitty.