Yashoda first look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu promises an intriguing drama

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday unveiled a glimpse of her upcoming film, Yashoda. The footage shows Samantha’s character waking up in a room. She is alone and seems confused as to where she is. She sees a pigeon outside the window and goes to touch it, revealing to us that she has been caged in a very complicated labyrinth.

“Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film #Yashoda,” Samantha tweeted while sharing the teaser.

Yashoda could be a science-fiction. The film is set to release in theatres on August 12 this year.

Yashoda is helmed by director duo Hari and Harish. And The supporting cast has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi.

Samantha was last seen in Tamil romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Even as the film received mixed reviews from the critics, it is said to be doing well at the box office in Tamil Nadu. Written and directed by Vingesh Shivan, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Samantha also has a mythological drama Shaakuntalam in the works. She has already finished shooting for the film, which is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film will also mark the screen debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. It also stars Dev Mohan. And it will also be released in all major Indian languages.