Yashoda box office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer witness a huge drop

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest movie Yashoda has witnessed a huge drop in its collection during the weekdays. The film seemingly had a strong run at the box office during its opening weekend. Samantha was quite thrilled by Yashoda’s first weekend collection, but the film seems to be struggling to maintain the momentum during the weekdays.

According to producers, the film’s opening weekend collection from its worldwide ticket sales was Rs 20 crore. Since then, the film’s growth has plateaued. Andhraboxoffice.com pegged the film’s five-day worldwide collection at Rs 22 crore. The movie has so far managed to sell a little more than Rs 11 crore worth of tickets in the Telugu states. And it has fallen short of making any kind of dent at the Tamil Nadu box office with an estimated collection of Rs 1.8 crore. Comparatively, the film has done quite well in the US with over Rs 4 crore in receipts. The movie is expected to reach the coveted $1 million mark at the US box office.

Considering Yashoda is a medium-budget movie, the film is likely to end its theatrical run with profits for its financiers. It’s safe to say that the movie has performed better than what trade had predicted before its release.

Yashoda is an important film in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career as she is trying to redefine her screen image. The movie marks Samantha’s second action-oriented role after The Family Man Season 2.

Yashoda revolves around the crimes that unfold within a facility that provides surrogate services. The movie was released to mixed reviews. “Hari and Harish have a slew of interesting elements in the movie. But, instead of blending all these elements in a clever narration, they resort to exploitation. Instead of making the audience feel something, this movie exploits their feelings towards expecting mothers and unborn babies,” wrote indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his 2-star review.