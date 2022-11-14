scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has ‘best weekend ever’ after her film Yashoda collects Rs 20 crore

Yashoda was released in cinemas last week to mixed reviews. Even though Samantha Ruth Prabhu unanimously received praise for her performance, especially in the action scenes, the film was criticized for its poorly written script.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is overjoyed as her latest film Yashoda has seemingly exceeded her expectations at the box office. “Best weekend ever,” tweeted Samantha reacting to the film’s opening weekend collection numbers.

Yashoda has earned Rs 20 crore from its worldwide ticket sales, said Sridevi Movies, the producers of the film, in a tweet.

Yashoda was released in cinemas last week to mixed reviews. Even though Samantha Ruth Prabhu unanimously received praise for her performance, especially in the action scenes, the film was criticized for its poorly written script. “Hari and Harish have a slew of interesting elements in the movie. But, instead of blending all these elements in a clever narration, they resort to exploitation. Instead of making the audience feel something, this movie exploits their feelings towards expecting mothers and unborn babies,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his 2-star review.

Also Read |Telugu superstar Krishna put on ventilator, condition critical; son Mahesh Babu reaches hospital

Yashoda revolves around a pregnant woman’s fight against a corporate force which uses the services of surrogates to perpetrate a monstrous crime. Written and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma.

Just days ahead of the release of Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called myositis. Her announcement came amid speculations about her suffering from a rare skin condition.

The who’s who of the Indian film industry have expressed their solidarity with Samantha in her trying time. “I was very scared when I posted it. I was already weak and vulnerable, and I didn’t know if I had enough strength to take if somebody said a wrong thing. But, people unanimously reached out to me in support,” she said in an earlier interview.

