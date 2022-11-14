Yashoda box office day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s thriller soars overseas, only Indian film to feature among top 10 films in the US

Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, continues to mint money at the domestic as well as international box office. After a global opening of Rs 3.5 crore on day one, the film has scaled heights and crossed over $4,00,000 at the US box office itself. Apart from that, the film has debuted at No 5 in Malaysia for the Top 10 Box office opening weekend of November 11-13, according to trade analysts. Moreover, in North America, the film made over $1,01,000 (Rs 81 lakh) on Sunday, bringing the total to $380,000 (Rs 3 crore).

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “@Samanthaprabhu2‘s #Yashoda is the only Indian movie in #NorthAmerica Top 10 for the November 11th to 13th weekend..”

After the raging successes of Ponniyin Selvan 1, RRR and Kantara, Yashoda joins the list of South films that have minted money with overseas audiences – especially the US. It is another career milestone for Samantha and the film, which had faced stiff competition from Marvel’s release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

An overwhelmed Samantha had earlier penned an emotional note on social media that read, “This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you (sic).” While Samantha has been praised for her exceptional performance, the film itself received rather mixed reviews.

Yashoda is a medical thriller that sees a young woman entangled in a surrogacy racket. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan.