scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Yashoda box office day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s thriller soars overseas, only Indian film to feature among top 10 films in the US

Yashoda box office Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's medical thriller continues to perform well overseas and was the only Indian film among the top 10 films in North America box office.

YashodaSamantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda (Photo: Twitter/Sridevi Productions)

Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, continues to mint money at the domestic as well as international box office. After a global opening of Rs 3.5 crore on day one, the film has scaled heights and crossed over $4,00,000 at the US box office itself. Apart from that, the film has debuted at No 5 in Malaysia for the Top 10 Box office opening weekend of November 11-13, according to trade analysts. Moreover, in North America, the film made over $1,01,000 (Rs 81 lakh) on Sunday, bringing the total to $380,000 (Rs 3 crore).

Also Read |Under treatment for Myositis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks trainer for never letting her give up: ‘You have seen me through weakness, tears’

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “@Samanthaprabhu2‘s #Yashoda is the only Indian movie in #NorthAmerica Top 10 for the November 11th to 13th weekend..”

After the raging successes of Ponniyin Selvan 1, RRR and Kantara, Yashoda joins the list of South films that have minted money with overseas audiences – especially the US. It is another career milestone for Samantha and the film, which had faced stiff competition from Marvel’s release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

An overwhelmed Samantha had earlier penned an emotional note on social media that read, “This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you (sic).” While Samantha has been praised for her exceptional performance, the film itself received rather mixed reviews.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

Yashoda is a medical thriller that sees a young woman entangled in a surrogacy racket. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 10:44:40 am
Next Story

Joe Jonas reveals why he prefers to keep his married life with Sophie Turner private, cites Harry Styles’ example

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s demise: Know more about the late TV star
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement