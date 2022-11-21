Yashoda box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects over Rs 33 crore in 10 days

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film Yashoda is still minting moolah at the box office. The makers took to social media to share the latest collection figures of the film.

The medical thriller has crossed the Rs 33 crore mark worldwide within ten days of its release.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Yashoda showed signs of a hit film in its opening weekend. The film effortlessly crossed the Rs 20-crore mark worldwide within four days of its release, but it lost its momentum.

“@Samanthaprabhu2’s Thundering punches & thrills as #Yashoda collects over 𝟑𝟑𝐜𝐫+ Counting Worldwide gross in just 10 Days 🔥 #ThrillingBlockbusterYashoda 💥,” tweeted production house Sridevi Movies.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier shared her happiness on the positive response that Yashoda has received. “Day made…Thank you for the encouragement and appreciation. Feel motivated to work harder. Ever grateful 🙏🙏#YashodaTheMovie,” read a post by Samantha.

Directed by Hari-Harish, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Murali Sharma.