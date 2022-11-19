scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Yashoda box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film struggling to cross Rs 30 crore mark

Samantha's medical thriller had a promising opening but the film has failed to sustain its momentum after the first week.

Yashoda box office collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu film is on a downward spiral.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda showed all signs of a superhit film on its opening weekend at the box office. The medical thriller effortlessly crossed the Rs 20-crore mark worldwide within 4 days of its release. However, the film failed to sustain its momentum on weekdays.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the worldwide box office collection of Yashoda after eight days is about Rs 26 crores. It is expected that Yashoda, despite the slump at the box office, will touch Rs 30-crore-mark and become a profitable venture as the film was made on a modest budget.

On the eighth day, the film could not manage to cross even the Rs 1 crore mark. According to trade reports, the film has managed to mint only about Rs 65-70 lakh at the box office. While the film has earned well in the Telugu states and in overseas markets like the US and the UK, it failed to make put up a good performance at the Tamil Nadu box office. The overall collection from Telugu states is over Rs 12 crore, it has managed to earn even Rs 2 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Directed by Hari-Harish duo, Yashoda is a medical thriller where the protagonist takes on a mafia exploiting women by turning them into surrogate mothers. The film received mixed reviews with most of the critics lauding Samantha for her performance and stunt sequence.

ALSO READ |Yashoda movie review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s good performance weakened by mindless narration

Manoj Kumar of indianexpress.com gave the film two stars and wrote, “Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings grace to the role. But, the film’s grindhouse treatment negates the impact of Samantha’s performance which has a lot of conviction.” Other than Samantha, the film has Varalaxmi, Unni Mukunda, and Rao Ramesh. The film has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by M Sukumar.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 04:25:51 pm
