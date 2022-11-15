Yashoda box office collection day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s medical thriller is turning out to be a hit

After a decent opening weekend box office collection of Rs 20 crore, Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s medical thriller Yashoda continues to fare decently at the ticket counters. Despite a dip on Monday, the film is showing signs of becoming a box office hit as it is still performing well in the US and UK.

On Monday, the collection took a hit and the figure is approximately said to be around Rs 1 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu clearly commands a good fan following among the diaspora in the US, UK, and Malaysia, as Yashoda continues to be among the most-watched films there.

. @Samanthaprabhu2 ‘s #Yashoda was the No.1 Indian Movie at the #UK Box office for the Nov 11th to 13th weekend.. Grossed £33,348 [₹ 32 Lakhs] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 15, 2022

Among the Nov 11th new Indian movie releases,@Samanthaprabhu2 ‘s #Yashoda tops the Indian Box office for the Nov 11th to 13th weekend.. At No.2 was Hindi movie #Uunchai No.3 was Malayalam movie #MukundanUnniAssociates — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 14, 2022

Directed by Hari–Harish, Yashoda is a thriller about an underground mafia that turns poor women into surrogate mothers for rich childless parents. When Yashoda (Samantha) realises the danger she has gotten herself into, things escalate. Samantha has done all the heavy lifting — quite literally– in the film, which has received mixed reviews.

Manoj Kumar R of indianexpress.com gave the movie two stars and wrote, “Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings grace to the role. But, the film’s grindhouse treatment negates the impact of Samantha’s performance which has a lot of conviction.”

Other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yashoda stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan and Sampath Raj in pivotal roles. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film, which is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.