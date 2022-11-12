scorecardresearch
Yashoda box office collection day 1: Samantha’s film off to a good start

Yashoda, a medical thriller, is performing well in both India and the US.

A still from Yashoda trailerA still from Yashoda trailer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s latest release, Yashoda, has debuted to solid numbers at the box office on its opening day. According to trade analysts, the medical thriller has earned about Rs 3.5 crore globally on day one.

After Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Kantara, Yashoda joins the list of South films that have struck a chord with overseas audiences – especially the US. It is a significant feat for Samantha and the film, which is facing competition in India from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The good response to the film has filled Samantha with gratitude. She has been flooding Twitter with thank-you notes. She wrote, “This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you (sic).”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me &amp; Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family❤️ Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you🙏🏽 <a href=”https://t.co/O8rbC4cYU4″>pic.twitter.com/O8rbC4cYU4</a></p>&mdash; Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Samanthaprabhu2/status/1590912532570836993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 11, 2022</a></blockquote>

Meanwhile, critics are divided in their opinion about Yashoda. While the film has been lauded for its taut script and twists, it is also being criticised for poor execution. Manoj Kumar of Indian Express gave the film two stars and wrote, “Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings grace to the role. But, the film’s unintelligent grindhouse treatment negates the impact of Samantha’s performance which has a lot of conviction.”

READ FULL REVIEW HERE |Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s good performance weakened by mindless narration

Starring Samantha in the titular role, Yashoda is directed by director duo Hari–Harish, and also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, and Murali Sharma. It has music by Mani Sharma.

