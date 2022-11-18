Yashoda actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens note for audience: ‘Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations…’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s Yashoda is dominating the box office in the Telugu states. Samantha, who plays the role of a surrogate mother trapped in a vicious racket in Yashoda, took to her social media handles on Friday to express her gratitude towards the audience for loving the film and the cast of the movie for making it happen.

Referring to various visuals from theatres where the audience was seen clapping and whistling while watching Yashoda, Samantha said that this was proof that her hard work was worth it. In her note, Samantha wrote, “Dear audience, Your appreciation and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also thanked her co-stars, director duo Hari and Harish along with a special thanks to the film’s producer, who showed faith in the actor.

Samantha further wrote, “And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project. And I am also grateful to the directors, Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with. To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gaaru, Unni Mukundan gaaru and to rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and ever grateful.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had revealed in October this year that she is suffering from an autoimmune disease called myositis. In a long post, Samantha shared that there were days she couldn’t walk properly because of her condition. She also informed fans that doctors are positive about her recovery.