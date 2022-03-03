scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 trailer to come out on March 27

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
March 3, 2022 1:38:39 pm
Yash's KGF: Chapter 2New poster KGF: Chapter 2, featuring Yash. (Photo: PR Handout)

The trailer for the much-anticipated movie KGF: Chapter 2 is set to drop on March 27. Hombale Films, the producers of the Yash-starrer, took to social media and announced the trailer release date with a new poster. “There is always a thunder before the storm. #KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm,” they wrote.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 follows the story of Rocky (Yash) as he rises from poverty to become a don who rules over a gold mine. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera. Raveena Tandon will be seen in a pivotal role.

The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty. The project has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda.

KGF: Chapter 2 will release on April 14 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

