Yash’s Toxic seals Rs 120 crore deal with Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju says, ‘Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema’

Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has set a new record before its release. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has picked up the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights for Rs 120 crore on an advance-on-commission basis. This makes it the biggest deal ever for a film that isn’t originally made in Telugu. Three major distributors were competing for the rights, and SVC came out on top.

A film getting a Rs 120 crore distribution deal in the Telugu states is unheard of. But Yash has built a massive fan base in the region ever since KGF Chapter 2, and the four-year wait for his next film has only increased the demand. Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations said Yash’s market has only grown stronger since KGF 2 and that the anticipation around Toxic is massive.