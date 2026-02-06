Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Yash’s Toxic seals Rs 120 crore deal with Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju says, ‘Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema’
Dil Raju's SVC acquires AP-Telangana rights of Yash's Toxic for Rs 120 crore, making it the biggest distribution deal ever for a non-Telugu film in the region. The movie releases worldwide on March 19.
Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has set a new record before its release. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has picked up the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights for Rs 120 crore on an advance-on-commission basis. This makes it the biggest deal ever for a film that isn’t originally made in Telugu. Three major distributors were competing for the rights, and SVC came out on top.
A film getting a Rs 120 crore distribution deal in the Telugu states is unheard of. But Yash has built a massive fan base in the region ever since KGF Chapter 2, and the four-year wait for his next film has only increased the demand. Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations said Yash’s market has only grown stronger since KGF 2 and that the anticipation around Toxic is massive.
“Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema, and post KGF 2, his market has only grown stronger across the world. The audience’s anticipation for his next after KGF 2 has been building for a while now. With a four-year wait, the buzz and expectations around this film are massive. We at SVC are stoked to present this prestigious project and hope to continue collaborating with Yash on many more films”
Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, with Mohandas also directing. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. On the technical side, the film brings together National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur of KGF fame, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. The action sequences have been choreographed by JJ Perry, known for his work on John Wick, alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Thailand’s Kecha Khamphakdee. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Toxic is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, timed to coincide with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa, giving it a strong festive release window across multiple markets.
