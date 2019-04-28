It’s a wrap for Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has wrapped up the shoot of Dear Comrade. The team celebrated the wrap with a small party on the sets of the film. A few photos from the sets have emerged online.

Dear Comrade, which marks the second collaboration of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after Geetha Govindam, is the story of a student leader.

The makers had earlier shared a minute-long teaser of the film in which we saw two sides of Vijay. While we are introduced to the angry young man in the first 30 seconds, the teaser shifts gear and Vijay is seen locking lips with Rashmika.

Describing the teaser and the film in a tweet, Vijay Deverakonda had earlier tweeted, “Dear Comrades, Fight for what you love. You must. Your man, Comrade Deverakonda.”

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer #DearComrade shoot wrapped. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the movie is slated to hit screens on May 31(tentative). pic.twitter.com/hDoW3cLpxc — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 27, 2019

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, the film is helmed by Bharat Kamma.

Dear Comrade is all set to hit the screens on May 31 in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from this project, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Kranthi Madhav.