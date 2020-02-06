World Famous Lover trailer: The ghost of Arjun Reddy haunts Vijay Deverakonda

World Famous Lover is helmed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover is helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

The trailer of World Famous Lover, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was released on Thursday. Even as Deverakonda would love to see that we stop doing it, we can’t help but compare World Famous Lover to Arjun Reddy. Every frame and every mean thing that Deverakonda says in the trailer, call to mind his performance in Arjun Reddy. Let’s put it this way, Deverakonda’s Gautham reacts to every romantic problem in a way that Arjun Reddy would do.

Using force while arguing with his girlfriend. Check. Breaking bottles and engaging in bloody fistfights. Check. Drowning himself in alcohol and smoking endlessly. Check. Of course, open to casual hookups. Check. And say mean things to women that he doesn’t like. Double-check.

It seems gentleness is something we can’t expect in a love story these days.

It also looks like even Vijay Deverakonda is tired of all the shouting and self-destructive behaviour in the name of love. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, he wrote, “I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind. Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover! (sic).”

Director Kranthi Madhav has cut the trailer to shock you. He wants to make you curious about this movie as we see Deverakonda in various scenarios. Is he a student? A corporate employee? A rich man who can take a private aeroplane for a spin? Or a man who makes a living by working in mines? But, the common thing between the multiple avatars is that he is blunt, especially with girls in his life.

World Famous Lover also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. It is set to hit screens on February 14.

