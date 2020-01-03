World Famous Lover teaser: Vijay Deverakonda channels Arjun Reddy again

World Famous Lover is helmed by K Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover is helmed by K Kranthi Madhav.

The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover is out. In the one-minute-fifteen-second teaser, we see his character as a philanderer who has affairs with many women.

Deverakonda turned his career around with Arjun Reddy, but now it seems like the actor is stuck in that space. His look, body language, actions, even the self-destructive attitude – there is nothing that we haven’t seen before. In fact, in places, it is hard to distinguish Deverakonda’s character in Arjun Reddy and World Famous Lover.

The teaser is supported by the voice-over of a woman who talks about love and how the lead character does not understand it fully. This is certainly a love story as the teaser ends with a scene where Vijay Deverakonda’s character seems to have fallen in love and gotten hurt.

Arjun Reddy was a flawed man, and from what we can gather from World Famous Lover’s teaser, the film’s lead character too is deeply flawed. However, it is not just the lead character that makes the film but also the treatment by the director. So we will have to wait and see if World Famous Lover is in the same space as Arjun Reddy.

The K Kranthi Madhav directorial also stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajessh.

World Famous Lover releases on February 14.

