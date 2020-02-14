World Famous Lover movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

World Famous Lover movie review: The Vijay Deverakonda film is expected to dominate the Telugu box office. World Famous Lover movie review: The Vijay Deverakonda film is expected to dominate the Telugu box office.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover hits the screens today. Known for his work in Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade among others, Deverakonda has made a name for himself with romantic dramas. As the title suggests, World Famous Lover is also a love story, but this might be the last love story for Deverakonda for the time being. The actor said, “World Famous Lover will be my last love story for a while.”

Alongside Deverakonda, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajessh. It has been directed by K Kranthi Madhav.

In a media interaction in Hyderabad, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about the comparisons of his upcoming film with Arjun Reddy and said, “Even if I grow a beard for an action film or a science-fiction movie, people will still compare it to Arjun Reddy. It is unavoidable for me. Arjun Reddy is a kind of film that will be remembered for generations. So, I am not concerned about people comparing my new films with it. We can show the variations in love stories as well.”

Deverakonda added, “Geetha Govindam and Arjun Reddy are love stories that are very different from each other. In World Famous Lover (WFL), you will see three different love stories, and one of them shares a similarity with Arjun Reddy. But, overall, it has a unique format. I have never seen this kind of film before.”