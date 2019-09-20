World Famous Lover first look: Vijay Deverakonda returns to basics

Vijay Deverakonda on Friday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film World Famous Lover. The film is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav. The poster features an angry Deverakonda, who seems ready to throw a burning cigarette at someone. The homicidal rage suggests that he might have drenched someone in fuel and is about to burn the person alive.

The poster also suggests that Deverakonda is going back to playing a lover, who may not take heartbreaks lightly. He seems to be on his home ground here.

World Famous Lover has not one but four leading ladies, including Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabella Leite. Billed as a romantic entertainer, KA Vallabha is producing the film while KS Rama Rao is presenting it under Creative Commercials banner. Composer Gopi Sundar, who scored music for Vijay Deverakonda’s hit romantic comedy Geetha Govindam, is also working on this film.

The shooting of the film is currently going on in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has also bagged a project with director Puri Jagannadh. The announcement of the project was made in August after the director’s iSmart Shankar, starring Ram Pothineni, became a hit at the box office. The film has been titled Fighter. And like all leading male actors in Puri Jagannadh’s film, Deverakonda is also expected to gain six-pack abs and show them off on the big screen. The film will be co-produced by Charmme Kaur and it will go on the floors in January 2020.

Deverakonda’s maiden production venture Meeku Maathrame Cheptha is also in the works. The film will mark the screen debut of director Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam.