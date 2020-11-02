Will set fire to every theatre showing RRR: BJP leader warns SS Rajamouli

Telangana BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar threatens RRR director SS Rajamouli. (Photos: Bandi Sanjay Kumar/Twitter and DVV Entertainment/YouTube)

The controversy surrounding Jr NTR’s appearance in the latest teaser of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is snowballing into a political issue. Telangana BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened director SS Rajamouli of violence if the controversial scene showing Tarak’s Komaram Bheem wearing a traditional Muslim outfit, makes it to the final cut of RRR.

Accusing Rajamouli of “distorting historical facts,” the BJP leader warned that he would set theatres showing RRR on fire. “For sensation, if Rajamouli puts a cap on the head of Komaram Bheem, will we keep quiet? Never,” he said at a public meeting recently.

He even threatened SS Rajamouli with physical violence. “If you are going to make a film by undermining Komaram Bheem, by undermining the rights of Adivasis and by undermining the sentiments of Adivasis, we will hit you with sticks. If you release the film in theatres, we will set fire to every theatre showing your movie,” Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned.

The makers of RRR recently released a teaser, revealing Tarak’s look as Komaram Bheem. At the end of the teaser, we see Tarak applying surma, wearing an amulet, and donning a Muslim skull cap. And that did not sit well with right-wing groups.

When Rajamouli announced the project, he made it very clear that even though the film is based on two iconic tribal leaders, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, the film is not a biopic. “My film will not dwell on the stories of their rebellion that we already know. But, it will focus on what would have happened if they had met during their self-imposed exile and became friends,” Rajamouli had said earlier.

The makers of RRR are yet to respond to the controversy.

